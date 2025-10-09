Valve’s next VR headset may be just around the corner, as supply chain leaks suggest the device has now entered mass production.

The News

The ‘XR Research Institute’, a Chinese research group responsible for previous leaks surrounding Ray-Ban Meta, claims that Valve is now ramping production of its next VR headset.

As first reported by UploadVR, the group claims Valve is aiming for a production volume of 400,000 – 600,000 units this year.

Chinese language WeChat user ‘BlackHairSheriff008’ says in a now-deleted WeChat post that the device is aiming to launch in Q4 2025 in effort to capitalize on the Holiday shopping season.

Valve XR Headset Patent from 2022 | Image courtesy Brad Lynch

From BlackHairSheriff’s article, it’s not clear precisely what sort of VR headset Valve is supposedly manufacturing right now, at least according to the XR Research Institute leak. The poster suggests Valve may name the device “Index 2”.

What’s more, the now-deleted article stated that Valve was manufacturing the device in Shandong, China, however the post was taken down following the revelation it may actually be a Taiwan-based company.

There is mounting evidence however that Valve is indeed producing a VR headset of some sort. Referred to as ‘Deckard’ or ‘Steam Frame’, rumors suggest Valve is creating a standalone headset that can also wirelessly stream PC VR games.

Additionally, XR data analyst Brad Lynch (aka ‘SadlyItsBradley‘) now suggests Valve may be finalizing developer versions of the hardware, indicated by ‘DV1’ and ‘DV2’ found in code within the most recent SteamVR beta.

My Take

I find it pretty unlikely Valve would ever invest the time to release a purely PC VR follow-up to the 2019 Valve Index, which relies on SteamVR base stations and obligatory PC tether. Even in 2025, it’s a great headset, but increasingly bulky in comparison to its more recent thin and light competitors, like Bigscreen Beyond 2 and the soon-to-launch Pimax Dream Air.

Let’s suppose Valve slims down Index, removes the need for both base stations and tether, and replaces them with inside-out tracking and a neat wireless dongle for low-latency PC-to-VR streaming. Even with the supposed inclusion of eye-tracking, it doesn’t feel like that hypothetical ‘next-gen’ goes far enough. Valve is usually focused on moving the needle, and that alone doesn’t do it.

Half-Life: Alyx (2020) | Image courtesy Valve

To me, Valve is looking to move the needle by offering (for the lack of a better term) a Steam Deck for your face.

While I’m not suggesting Deckard will indeed be capable of natively driving all PC VR games, it may be enough for many prosumers to have a device capable of downloading flatscreen games on-device and playing on a giant personal theater screen. There have been leaks of Valve controllers late last year, codenamed ‘Roy’, that seem to include a gamepad-style button layout, which would make it easier for users to play flatscreen games.

Grain of salt here: it could also stream PC games wirelessly at ‘perfect’ quality and latency, and play some PC VR games natively too—maybe even an optimized version of Half-Life: Alyx (2020). According to a rumor by ‘Gabe Follower’ from earlier this year, Valve is also reportedly preparing “games or demos” that work natively for the device.

Whatever the case, all signs point to Valve unveiling something soon, so I’m hoping to learn more in the next few months.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • polysix

    "it may be enough for many prosumers to have a device capable of downloading flatscreen games on-device and playing on a giant personal theater screen"

    No, it may not be. Nobody wants to do that even if Valve thinks they do. That would be up there with mobile VR levels of 'fad'.

    All most want now is a PCVR HMD, pref wired and with micro OLED. If Valve uses LCD and doesn't have display port or something very close to it in wireless then the kinds of people who'd spend over 1k on such a thing won't buy it. The quest kids who have no clue what good VR is and don't mind standalone or LCD will just use quests as they're much cheaper.

    Hopefully Valve hasn't backed themselves into a corner here with a jack of all trades master of none thing.

    • Gonzax

      I don't think most people want 'wired' anymore; playing with VD wirelessly is so good these days that there's no need for a wire although maybe as an option it would be good.

      Same with external sensors, they're a thing of the past, I used to love my lighthouses but ever since I bought the Quest 3 I realised they're inconvenient and unnecessary.

      Wireless streaming is the solution IMO. I can't wait for this next HMD, I hope it won't disappoint.

      • STL

        Absolutely! Wireless connection with Wifi 6E to my Quest 3 is outstanding! Why would I go back?

  • Alex Soler

    A "Steam Deck for your face" would probably need to have an Apple Vision Pro form factor, and that looks like a completely outdated form factor to me, that even Meta and Apple seem to be pivoting from.

    Whay would make sense to me (purely speculation but it's what I'd do if I was Valve) is a wireless (optionaly wired) headset to connect to a PC but with also the capacity to be connected to an specific Valve standalone unit, wich would have the graphics power, part of the compute power, and which would wirelessly stream content to the headset. Something like the Steam Deck but more powerful. Something that could be called, for example, Steam Frame?

    • simon cox

      Sounds a bit convoluted having an additional standalone unit to be linked to…but optionally wired makes sense. I think they will have that base covered off

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      TL;DR: Nobody can build a very light and hires standalone HMD that connects wirelessly to anything today for a usable amount of time, you'll always end up with something close to the size and weight of a Quest. Right now a HMD like the Bigscreen Beyond is only possible tethered with lighthouse tracking. The reason to connect to a PC is not weight reduction, but accessing performance simply not available on any mobile SoC, and necessary for driving games on high resolution displays beyond 2K. Valve's best option is to release a HMD with a form factor and weight similar to other standalones, but with much better balance on the head.

      AVP's form factor is restricted by Apple positioning it as a media device, with a seriously over-engineered backstrap that's not really sufficient to hold the high weight, but allows leaning the head back against a plane seat or bed for comfortable movie viewing. Its wide structure also stops it from messing with the wearers hair, and makes it very easy to put on, reducing friction. And as watching immersive video and high quality (3D) 4K video from Apple TV+ on the moon is one of its most popular uses, they apparently guessed right. Only the hardware wasn't really ready for a sufficiently light HMD in 2024, the rumored 2027 Vision Air with a 40% weight reduction might work much better in that form factor.

      Valve will be neither focused on watching movies nor saving hairdo, instead like with Index focus on an enthusiast market not only willing to pay more than USD 1K for an improved VR and probably also flat game on huge virtual display experience, but also dealing with a more complex headstrap requiring individual adjustments. So they can use a much more balanced strap with the battery at the back, as seen in the 2022 patent drawing, a strap going across the head and more adjustability.

      The problem with AVP isn't so much the total weight, but all the weight being sitting on the front. Its on-head weight (not including the battery pack) is basically the same as with the Quest Pro, which is much better balanced with the halo strap putting the weight mostly on the forehead and the battery at the back for balance. And despite its many flaws, the Quest Pro is one of the most comfortable HMDs to wear (for those with matching skull shapes).

      Unless you go ultra-minimalistic like the Bigscreen Beyond, you still end up with a brick in front of your face, partly because for technical reasons you have to do most sensor analysis close to the sensors. The Beyond is basically a pair of displays with lenses, microphones, an IMU for 3DoF tracking and a couple of tiny lighthouse sensors just reporting timing data from which the 6DoF position is calculated, with a tiny controller to collect and send back the very limited sensor data. No powerful SoC, no RAM, no flash, no battery, no audio, no tracking or passthrough cameras, no WiFi, no bluetooth, nothing. The Beyond 2 adds very light sensors (possibly not cameras) for eye tracking. If you add more, you need a very different setup. Even the PSVR2 connected to a powerful PS5 with a very fast USB-C connection contains a dedicated onboard SoC with RAM and flash for doing room, controller and pupil tracking on the HMD itself, sending only the results back to the console.

      For a pure wireless steaming HMD not usable as a standalone, Valve would still need a SoC at least for processing local sensor data, sending the results wirelessly to "Steam Frame" standalone, receive the signals that would be encoded in something like H265, decode them, possibly perform some form of space warping, like VirtualDesktop does on the Quest with SSW, and a matching battery. They'll probably no longer require lighthouse bases, so they need cameras, and I'd expect them to also include decent passthrough cameras, and audio comparable to the Index. Which means you are already close to the weight of a Quest 3 just from that.

      For the time being, very low weight will only work with tethered headset. For anything pushing what technology can do, you'll end up with considerable weight on the head, and your best option is to properly balance it. The reason we haven't seen a lot of HMDs with compute pucks is technical limitations that don't allow to remove a lot of the weight from the HMD itself. The SoC containing CPU and GPU only weights a few grams, and concepts like Meta's Orion mostly place them outside the HMD for a similar extremist approach like the Beyond, pushing down the weight as much as possible. But this comes with a high price, the Orion isn't really wirelessly streaming a video like PCVR to a Quest, instead it only occasionally updates the image rendered on the compute update and sleeps most of the time to save energy.

      Wireless transfer, video decoding, camera analysis for tracking all require a lot of power, and anything with inefficient pancake lenses needs very bright/power hungry displays plus matching cooling onboard, plus a battery capable of driving all this for a few hours. For the time being these constraints how much you can benefit from moving compute off the HMD itself. The main benefit of streaming isn't reducing the HMDs weight, but that you can connect to much more powerful machines with power budgets that would burn through any HMD battery in minutes, with performance simply not available in any mobile SoC.

      • Alex Soler

        I never said "very light". But probably lighter than having all the GPU and fans required for having a 'SteamDeck in your face'. Not that is not inimaginable, but I think it would be a mistake.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Not a lot lighter, because you still need a SoC, battery, fans etc. anyway. The Quest Pro placed two separate fans behind the displays because they run very hot thanks to the pancake lenses losing 90% of the light. So yes, lighter, but not significantly lighter, unless Valve decides to go with a 2K OLED panel and Fresnel lenses like Sony on the PSVR2. Not enough to convince someone who otherwise would consider a much cheaper Quest 3 or a much lighter Beyond 2.

          Maybe like an Oculus Go with tracking cameras and audio, but the Go was only about 50g lighter than a Quest 3. With no significant weight reduction technically achievable on a wireless streaming HMD, the main benefit to still get one might be 3.5K microOLEDs, which are currently only available on AVP or HMDs from Samsung or Play for Dream you cannot actually purchase, also in headsets at least as heavy as a Quest 3, with large fans and active cooling.

          And weight is not the issue, balance is. There is no way around the Quest/AVP form factor unless you go absolute minimalist style like Bigscreen, which Valve won't do, which makes it extremely unlikely that Valve will be going for a streaming-only visor. Besides a dozen other reasons like standalone being the more popular form factor and all the benefits a HMD capable of playing flat/VR Steam games anywhere would provide. But you can do much better than Meta or Apple by just placing the battery at the back and proper headstrap design, something Valve already proved they can do with the Index.
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/03a1395f99a5147d5656be84f2200ec3dcb199cb1ff0a057c82c2a4aed895702.jpg

          • Alex Soler

            I disagree about weight is not an issue. I think it is, and also the bulky form factor. (And also balance, of course!). I have Quest 3 with BoboVR S3 Pro, and sometimes I almost prefer using it with the default strap. The S3 is good and comfortable, but also makes the headsed too bulky and heavy. Personal preferences play a role there, but I think the friction generated by those form factors is more important for adoption that what the industry has historically aknowledged.
            In any case if that's the road Valve takes, I'll be happy not to have cancelled my BSB2 order.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            Okay, I'll be more precise. The weight and clumsy form factor of current HMDs are an issue and part of the reason why so few people are willing to use them. What I'm trying to point out is that balance is much more of an issue, and many of the comfort problems attributed to weight are really balance issues. The Quest Pro that can be worn without a facial interface, basically floating in front of the head, pretty much resolves all the issues with pressure on the face and being sweaty. Unfortunately almost all people only focus on weight, even though there are heavy headsets like the ~800g Index (~900g with cable) that are much more comfortable to wear than a Quest 3, despite being 50% heavier.

            Aftermarket options like the BovoVR S3 Pro help, but of course designing the HMD with proper balance will provide a better solution than something that adds a large battery at the back to counterbalance a small battery at the front, when moving the small battery to the back in the first place would have achieved the same better. Technically it is much easier to improve balance than to reduce weight with using lighter or less components, Meta and Apple just had very specific design goals with Quest 2/3 or AVP that made them decide against a strap that would resolve many issues.

            But depending on use case, all added weight is negative, esp. during fast head turns. So ideally we want the lightest HMDs possible that extend as little as possible from the face, and move everything not essential away from the head. And I absolutely get what you want and why you want it, and would like the same. My argument is mostly about current technical limitations that make it very hard to achieve this today.

            HMD design is always about compromise, with power consumption being a big factor for everything. You pay either in weight, runtime, brightness or clarity. Onboard tracking is probably the smallest problem, with very light cameras and fast DSPs on SoC, but pancakes require a lot brighter displays. The Quest Pro had 50% more battery capacity than Quest 2, but a shorter runtime, most of which was due to the brighter displays required. The performance really tanked if you enabled ETFR, which not only requires detecting the current pupil position (which is cheap), but a rather compute heavy process for deriving the accurate eye movement. And to drive 3.5K displays even with a PC, you want ETFR enabled, esp. with a large FoV that both adds compute costs and makes ETFR more effective.

            All this makes it currently rather hard to produce a weight reduced streaming HMD, as you have a lot of the power cost you'd have on a standalone HMD too. You can outsource the rendering of the game to a PC/console, but that is responsible for only a (significant) part of the HMDs power consumption. All that doesn't change the fact that HMDs are too heavy and uncomfortable to be acceptable for most people, but it limits what Valve can technically achieve, and will very likely guide their design.

          • Alex Soler

            Ok. I'd just like someone to make the experiment. Someone to give weight (and confort) so much priority as it has to the Bisgscreen team, but with the constraint of having inside out tracking and wireless. I'd really want to know how much they could reduce the form factor and weight Even if it's not much it would be probably ok for me. If it's not noticiable at all, then I would "vote" for some kind of tethered format, from pc or from a puck (I'm really curious about what Meta is able to show next year). But if it is somehow noticiable, even if it's not a big difference from full standalone, I think it should be one of the dominants configs, at least for those of us that prioritize realism and also have seen confort dragged by weitght and questionable industrial designs from de CV1 (wich for me was one of the most comfortable headsets of all time)

  • xyzs

    I hope it's more than a Quest 3.5

    With all these years and teasing, it better be 150 FoV minimum, 4k micro-OLED, with eye tracking into a sub 400g form factor.

    If not, déjà vu before it's even born…

    • STL

      I hope so too. Hope is what you have before you get disappointed.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I don't buy it. To be ready for the holiday season with 400K-600K units, they would have had to start producing them sometimes in spring. Valve has very limited manufacturing capabilities, and is supposed to build the HMD with Flex in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. They don't partner with a large OEM like Meta does with GoerTek, and those numbers would be similar to what Meta had for the Quest 3 launch. For a product at least twice as expensive and targeting the enthusiasts niche, selling 600K units in a few weeks would be insane numbers, equal to all users of tethered VR HMDs on Steam updating to Deckard instantly.

    And the timing is off in general. The Index was announced three months before it shipped in late June 2019. The Steam Deck was announced mid July 2021 with a targeted shipping date for November/December, which slipped to late February 2022. Pre-orders opened the day after the announcement, so even those that managed to get one of the first spots had to wait for at least 7.5 months before they got it, and due to limited production capacities, many waited for more than a year.

    Chinese language WeChat user ‘BlackHairSheriff008’ says in a now-deleted WeChat post that the device is targeting launching in Q4 2025 to capitalize on the Holiday shopping season.

    Besides the fact that a USD 1000+ Valve Deckard isn't a typical Christmas present like a Quest 3S currently selling for USD 250 to capitalize on the Holiday shopping season, they'd basically have to start selling them right now, or starting mid November at the very latest, and they would have to compete with the marketing budgets of Meta, Sony, and Microsoft all trying to push products at the end of the year. In contrast sales for Index and Steam Deck both started in summer, targeting enthusiasts instead of regular consumers.

    I take this rumor as mostly someone creating news around the highly anticipated Deckard to gather attention, probably based on some actual production news, but vastly exaggerating the timelines and then coming up with a standard reasoning (holiday season sales) to explain why this almost impossible time line might make sense. I still expect Deckard soonish (in Valve time), but would expect Valve to announce it several months ahead of the actual release, and am not sure that such an announcement would be made during a time when it will be drowned between Black Friday and Christmas sales.

    Production of parts starting now would make a launch in Q2 or Q3 2026 likely, with an announcement 3-6 months before the supposed shipments, which may then be slightly delayed, as this is Valve we are talking about.

    • XRC

      Index hmd and controller were manufactured in China (rumored to be goertek, having disassembled a number of VR products made by them, the manufacturing was very familiar when I've disassembled Index)

      index base station were assembled in USA (flex micro plant in Buffalo Grove) using foreign sourced components (China)

      its doubtful Flex have sufficient capacity in the US for manufacturing hmd and controller?

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Should have checked, I had Buffalo Grove in mind from a discussion on how (reciprocal) tariffs might affect Deckard prices for European users if the HMDs were all manufactured in the US. Goertek would make sense, because Goertek makes basically everything VR related.

        Whether the manufacturing capacities are sufficient depends on the projected sales numbers. I doubt they could locally handle 400K-600K in two months, but the Index peaked at 21.5% on the Steam hardware survey in October 2023. Assuming about 2mn active Steam VR users, and most Index still in use by then, that would equal to about 430K Index sold between June 2019 and then, about four years. Or ~110K per year, ~9K per months (with a huge dose of statistical ignorance). That would be more realistic to do in the US.

  • XRC

    Replaceable joystick modules please, and no grip plates with plastic tabs that crack when repeatedly gripped by adult hands.

    My index controller rmas are nearly 30, the e-waste is embarrassing and unnecessary

    If you've ever used a motion controller with really high quality input components (i.e. not retail products) its provides much sharper feeling interactions, without untimely degradation

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      I really hope Valve repeats what they did with the Steam Deck, partnering with iFixit to not only provide detailed instructions on how to repair the device, but also selling all the original Valve part at mostly very moderate prices right from the start. www_ifixit_com/en-eu/Parts/Steam_Deck

      Initially you could even get the mainboard and build your own Steam Deck from scratch, for significantly more than buying one assembled from Valve would have cost you. But they apparently stopped selling those once refurbished Steam Decks on sale became cheaper than the USD 350 mainboard on the iFixit store. Everything else (displays, buttons, battery, speaker case and even SSD covers still available. Replacement OLED displays sell for USD 100, trigger buttons on a module for USD 7. The only thing outrageously overpriced are eight standard screws of two types for the back plate for USD 14.95, roughly 10x what you'd pay for two packs with 100 of each type on AliExpress.

  • STL

    Complete lack of any specification whatsoever! Halo headstrap? Wireless? FOV? FPS? Dynamic Range?

  • Oxi

    Oh thank god. I don't know if I believe this but if it does release this year, I'm picking it up right away along with a 5080 (hopefully the supers are out and push the price down) and firing up Pavlov and H3 and Alyx and all the random games (Saints and Sinners, Radius, Wanderer, vertigo 2, light brigade, Djinni) that I never ended up playing because my GPU was struggling or we. I have zero faith in new VR software coming up anytime soon.

    I hope Valve is pushing things forward with varifocal, some kind of VRR, new forms of control, just some kind of new technology that makes it a much better experience like the index did with higher refresh rates and the knuckles controllers. I very much hope it's not just "a deckard for your face." That seems like it would be making the same mistake the vision pro did, especially if it doesn't ship with great passthrough. An experience for flat content in headset only makes sense if Valve does the hard work of having lots of in headset displays and apps and overlays and so on that make a 3D spatial user experience feel like a massive step forward. Including having some machine vision where these windows/apps/etc can interact. Like spawning a little phone and playing pokemon go inside Skyrim VR, or grabbing text out of one window and throwing it into another like it's Windows Without Borders.

    If they are doing inside out and partially standalone, I'd love an open control platform where both valve and third parties sell a variety of control schemes. It would be great if it included a tracker in the box so apps can assume all users can: track their keyboard in space, know where their chair is, track a user's gamepad of choice, track a second person, etc.