Valve Index users looking for a device specifically designed to cut the headset’s tether may be interested to hear that a new startup is looking to do just that with a Wi-Fi 6E transmitter.

The company claims it achieves the “lowest latency wireless video on the market,” which it says works in up to a 5m × 5m (15ft × 15ft) play area.

Taking to Reddit, Nofio additionally claims its device will be able to do “less than 5ms” of latency, which the company says it was able to achieve in larger test area of 5m × 10m (15ft × 30ft).

Nofio says the base transmitter connects via the existing OCuLink connector, and that its on-device proprietary compression helps it achieve such a low latency.

The creators promise a 2+ hours battery life with the supplied battery pack, which is about in line with standalone headsets such as Meta Quest 2 and Pico Neo Link 3. The device is able to support other USB-C battery packs however, so you could either choose a larger capacity battery or simply keep multiple batteries at the ready for longer playsessions.

For now, the device only supports SteamVR on Windows, however the creators are hoping to bring Linux support as well at some point.

And why Wi-Fi, and not a solution such as WiGig as with HTC Vive Wireless Adapter?

“We have a 60GHz wigig solution, and there are serious issues with line-of-sight and wireless range,” Nofio says. “We believe the Wifi solution gives a much better experience.”

Preorders are set to launch through Kickstarter sometime in August, with an estimated delivery window of Q1 2023. Pricing is slated to be between $399 and $499, Nofio says, which will likely position it as an enthusiast-level piece of kit.

Granted, if you already own the full $1,000 Valve Index package, which includes headset, Index controllers, and tracking base stations, you might already consider yourself a VR enthusiast.

We’re still hoping to learn more about Nofio when the company launches its Kickstarter. In the meantime, you can sign up for updates on the Nofio website.

Check out Nofio in action below:

  • Tommy

    This will make a lot of people happy. Hopefully, it works better than TPcast on Rift.

    • AndroidGuy

      I used my TPCast maybe a dozen times, what a POS. Too heavy, too bulky, only works on one HMD. Now I can’t even sell it that’s how worthless it is. This has the same problem: buying it at this price would make sense if you could use it for any wired PC VR headset, from Rift CV1, Index all the way up to Varjo or Pimax. But no, it’s destined to go into the trash heap when you upgrade your Index to Index 2 or whatever else. I just don’t get it.

      • Tommy

        Totally agree. A universal adapter would be amazing. Can that even work?
        I had to order my TPcast from the UK to the US and soon after ended up getting a different HMD. Mine got used for about 2 weeks.

  • jiink

    I wonder how the picture will hold up at 120hz or 144hz. It’s nice that Quest 2’s WiFi streaming supports 120hz, but it gets crusty-looking real fast!

  • kontis

    Cool, but 60 Ghz (WiGig, Wifi AY) can achieve 10x the bandwidth of 6 Ghz (Wifi 6E), which can match HDMI for raw or close to raw video transmission.

    So the question is: how noticeable will be that compression.
    Quest uses typical video streaming that uses vector data from frame to frame to heavily compress (x100), but it’s also some of the most advanced compression developed over decades used by all big corporations and world’s TV standards. It’s not easy to create new proprietary single-frame-only compression with even fraction of that kind of efficiency.

  • NotMikeD

    I can’t believe I’m saying this, as I love high-end PCVR and my Index may be my favorite piece of tech I own, but this feels very much too late and too costly. Everyone’s looking to the next VR headset from Valve right now, Deckard is front of mind for everyone, and the sentiment I read from most people is that the Index is nearing the end of its reign of dominance (it’s already outclassed in resolution by many other readily available headsets); in 2023 we’re expecting to see new offerings from Sony, Apple, Meta, and very likely Valve themselves. “Enthusiast” or no, spending half the cost of what was already expensive package on a 3YO+ headset in 2023 will be a very tough pill to swallow.

    • kontis

      WiFi 6E wasn’t available earlier, so this type of solution that avoids both: high frequency reliability issues and heavy temporal compression problems of limited bandwidth solutions was technically not possible before, at all.

      They are obviously targeting low quantity production and maximizing profit margins. Probably the smartest business choice they could do right now.
      FTB VRChat addicts and content creators can easily justify it and none of the competing products you mention (except from Valve) properly support FBT tech.

      The case of Tundra Labs’ trackers (the demand still exceeds the supply despite the criticism of high price when it was announced) proves that this community is big enough to make these products successful even at enthusiast-targeting pricing.

      The irony of VR industry is that the biggest VR hardware buyers are some of the worst game buyers, because why spend $20 for a new game when you spent $2000, so you can sit in front of the mirror for 12 hours a day in a free app?! ;)

  • Ad

    This is too late, unfortunately. Also I think wigig could have worked if it was ceiling mounted.

  • XRC

    Wanted updated wi-gig (2) solution (801.11ay) with ceiling or attenna transmitter.

    It’s been ratified after 5 year delay, and Intel chipsets are now available for OEM. FCC product safety approval could take several months.

    Index at 144hz and 100% resolution (2880×1600)= 15.9 Gbps

    Doubtful wi-fi 6e can provide that without noticeable compression?

    I’d have paid similar money as the Vive wireless adapter, but only for wi-gig 2