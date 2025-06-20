Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist is slated to launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign next week, aiming to revive the fun of recently shuttered VR MMO Orbus VR.

Coming June 24th, the Eldramoor Kickstarter is hoping to garner support for a new VR MMORPG, slated to launch on Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets late next year.

Founded by ex-Orbus players, developer Resolute Games took on the challenge early last year, forming the studio in February 2024 to create a VRMMO to pick up where others have faltered.

Here’s how Resolute describes the action:

Embark on a mystical journey to Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist, and find your home away from home! Follow in the footsteps of the legendary hero Eldranis. Fight for the people, master diverse professions and socialize in the local tavern with fun mini-games. In Eldramoor, everyone is accepted for who they are. But a darkness, long locked away, has come creeping back. Uncover the land’s troubled history and defend the island from an ancient force that threatens to destroy everything in its path.

The studio says the game will include a variety of playable classes, including Warrior, Mage, Monk, and Alchemist, as well as raids, dungeons, world bosses, co-op gathering, and tavern mini-games. Moreover, it’s promising three designated PvP zones, and a host of activities, including fishing, foraging, mining, woodcutting, smithing, cooking, artisanry—some of which may not be available at launch.

Resolute Games hasn’t released info on funding tiers and possible stretch goals, however studio founder and CEO Lynn M. Souza says Eldramoor is aiming for the “same initial goal as Zenith,” pitching an initial $25,000 base funding goal.

That said, the VR MMORPG genre has historically been a tough nut to crack, as segment leaders Orbus VR shut down earlier this year, and Zenith: The Last City studio Ramen VR announced late last year they were stepping back from development due to financial concerns.

Meanwhile, Ilysia VR is ostensibly running strong—also a result of a successful Kickstarter in 2020. Today, Ilysia VR is available across Quest and SteamVR headsets, and regularly releases updates and in-game purchasable items.

“As most of us know, Orbus was great for what it was, but it was developed for the Quest 1 back in 2019 and there haven’t been a whole lot of updates since,” Souza says on the game’s Discord. “Then, Zenith and Ilysia emerged and I was a kickstarter backer and Patreon of Ilysia and loved the concept.”

Resolute Games says Eldramoor is expected to be available in December 2026, coming to PC VR, Meta Quest 3 and other forthcoming standalone headsets. The studio says it’s targeting alpha release somewhere near the end of 2025, with a beta targeted sometime in Summer 2026.

You can find out more when the Kickstarter launches on June 24th, which will run until July 24th. The game’s Steam page is also now live, so you can wishlist it here.