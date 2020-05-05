‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Launches on PSVR, Quest Version Expected in Q4

Skydance Interactive’s latest VR title, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, is available on PSVR as of today.

VR zombie survival game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners launched on PC VR headsets in early 2020 and has garnered considerable praise, including earning a 9 out of 10 in our Road to VR review, defining itself as one of the best zombie survival VR games to date.

The game’s looting, shooting, crafting, and melee gameplay comes to PSVR today and Skydance Interactive has thrown together a new trailer for the occasion which shows off the game’s brutal physics-driven melee combat.

The game is available digitally at the PlayStation Store in two versions, the Standard Edition ($40) and the Tourist Edition ($50), the latter comes with a few exclusive in-game weapons: ‘The Sheriff’ revolver, ‘The Judge’ bat, and the National Guard Knife, as well as a set of “collectible” voodoo dolls.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is also due to launch on Oculus Quest later this year with a Q4 2020 release date expected by Skydance.