Meta usually launches its newest headsets toward the end of the year, and that usually means the headset itself doesn’t go on sale until the next holiday. But this year is an exception, at least for Amazon which is offering up an impressive Black Friday sale for Quest 3S.

Quest 3S, Meta’s newest headset, launched barely a month-and-a-half ago. So we weren’t expecting to see a substantial discount on the headset until sometime next year.

Alas, Amazon US has a very solid Quest 3S Black Friday deal: $300 for the 128GB headset (as usual) but with a $75 digital credit for Amazon. (Make sure to click the ‘Redeem’ button on the product page, or use the code QUEST75 at check-out.)

Considering that credit on Amazon is as good as cash for many shoppers, this is pretty close to getting the headset for $225, making it more affordable than even a Nintendo Switch.

With this Quest 3S deal on Amazon you’ll also get the usual benefits of a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (which we quite enjoyed in our review), and a three month trial of Quest+ (which gives you access to a library of select VR games).

Notably, this Quest 3S Black Friday deal only applies to the Quest 3S (128GB) model. Unfortunately there is no equivalent deal for the 256GB model, nor the pricier Quest 3.

Why is this a great deal? Well, Quest 3S is already an unbeatable value given everything that it offers at an attractive $300 price point. We truly weren’t expecting to see any major deals on the headset this holiday season considering it just launched last month.

And for those of you wondering if you should get the more affordable Quest 3S or the Quest 3, check out our straightforward recommendation right here.