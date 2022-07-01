Beat Games, the Czechia-based studio known for VR’s most popular game Beat Saber (2018), revealed it’s managed to generate nearly $100 million in revenue over the course of last year thanks to the block-slashing rhythm game.

Czech language publication CzechCrunch confirmed that Beat Games earned 2.3 billion Czech koruna in revenue last year alone, or around $97 million USD.

This places it as the top-earning game studio in Czechia, as it now sits above Bohemia Interactive (Arma, DayZ), SCS Software (Euro Truck Simulator 2), and Warhorse Studios (Kingdom Come: Deliverance).

CzechCrunch indicates this represents a year-over-year growth of around 65 percent, as last year Beat Games reported sales of 1.4 billion koruna (~$59 million USD).

Profit is another thing entirely however. For comparison, Bohemia Interactive reported an after-tax profit of 616 million koruna (~$26 million USD) last year. Beat Games reported an after-tax profit of only 70 million koruna (~$3 million USD).

SEE ALSO
'Beat Saber' OST 5 Music Pack Launches Today, Including New Block Mechanics & 6 New Songs

Bohemia Interactive acts as both developer and publisher of its own titles, which is likely why after-tax profit is so high in comparison to Beat Games, which was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) back in 2019. Founded by Ján Ilavský, Vladimír Hrinčár and Jaroslav Beck in 2018, the team now includes more than thirty members working under the Meta name.

With Meta’s deep pockets, Beat Saber has continued to pump out a steady stream of tracks to slice and grove to, which includes content from high-profile artists such as SkrillexBTSGreen DayTimbalandLinkin Park, and Imagine Dragons, not to mention the Interscope Music Pack featuring tracks from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, OneRepublic, Limp Bizkit, and Maroon 5.

Beat Saber regularly sits at the top of the charts across all supported headsets now four years later, which includes PSVR, PC VR headsets, and the Meta Quest platform, the latter of which has no doubt been the key driver for sales in 2021 thanks to the release of Quest 2.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ViRGiN

    and this is why there are no proper PCVR games being done.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    During an earnings call in February 2022, Meta announced that the Quest store had generated USD 1bn in software sales since its launch in 2019. Shortly before the launch of the Quest 2, they had reported a total of USD 150 in software revenues, meaning USD 850mn generated in about 17 months. Assuming that Beat Saber sales increase at the same speed as other titles (which they don’t, newer titles now sell better), USD 100mn in the twelve months of 2021 month would mean USD ~142mn in 17 months (also very oversimplified).

    So Beat Saber generated 142/850 = 21.4% of all revenue generated on the Quest store, with the remaining 78,6%/USD 668mn shared among the other ~350 apps, or USD 1.91mn on average, ignoring any money that went to App Lab and hoping that Beat Saber DLC was already included in the USD 100mn in 2021.