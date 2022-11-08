The Weeknd ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Launches Today, Tracklist Revealed

Popular block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) is getting a new music pack today featuring pop sensation The Weeknd.

Arriving hot on the heels of Beat Saber’s Lizzo Music Pack is a new 10-track music pack from Canadian pop artist The Weeknd, which launches today ahead of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour taking place later this month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

First, here’s a look at the track list:

Blinding Lights

Can’t Feel My Face

How Do I Make You Love Me?

I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)

Sacrifice

Save Your Tears

Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

Take My Breath

The Hills

The Weeknd Music Pack is now available on all supported platforms, including Quest, Rift, Steam and PSVR. The full pack costs $13, and individual songs are priced at $2 each.

The Weeknd Music Pack also comes with a custom environment and visuals that run you through some pretty blinding neon light-soaked cityscapes.

Today’s release of The Weeknd’s music pack continues a steady trend of high-profile music coming to Beat Saber, include packs from Lizzo, Skrillex, BTS, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons.