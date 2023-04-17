Beat Saber (2018), the popular block-slashing rhythm game, has undoubtedly been a standout success for VR. Now a Wall Street Journal report alleges the game has generated over a quarter billion dollars.

Citing documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Meta has allegedly generated over $255 million as of October 2022.

While not stated explicitly in the report, this ostensibly includes base game unit sales and DLC sales across all supported platforms, which includes Quest, Quest 2, the original PSVR, and SteamVR headsets.

Acquired by Meta in 2019, developers Beat Games have released a wide swath of paid and free DLC, something it can owe to Meta’s deep pockets which has allowed it to cut deals with a number of record labels and high-profile artists.

Some of Beat Saber’s DLC include music packs by Skrillex, Billy Eilish, BTS, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons, and labels such as Interscope, which feature tracks from Kendrick Lamar, OneRepublic, Limp Bizkit, and Maroon 5.

The Journal maintains the documents included another staggering figure: Beat Saber was played by 1.47 million active devices per month, making it one of the 14 Quest games to gross over $20 million out of the 500 available on the store.

Notably, Beat Saber has yet to make the leap to Sony’s recently released PSVR 2 headset, making it a fairly important holdout to do so.