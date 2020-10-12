On the eve of the Oculus Quest 2 launch your favorite retailer might be backordered or out of stock of the headset, but have you looked elsewhere? Here’s a complete list of official Quest 2 retailers and the MSRP price in each country.
Check out our full review of Quest 2 to see why it’s the best standalone VR headset yet, as well as other coverage worth checking out as you consider ordering the headset:
Below you’ll find a list of stores where Quest 2 is officially being sold in all countries. If you’re finding the headset out of stock, be sure to search them all!
Jump to:
Australia | Austria | Belgium | Canada | Denmark | Finland | France | Iceland | Ireland | Italy | Japan | Netherlands | New Zealand | Norway | Poland | South Korea | Spain | Sweden | Switzerland | Taiwan | United Kingdom | United States
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Australia
Price: 64GB ($480 AUD), 256GB ($639 AUD)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Austria
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Belgium
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Canada
Price: 64GB ($460 CAD), 256GB ($630 CAD)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Denmark
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Finland
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in France
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Iceland
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Ireland
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Italy
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Japan
Price: 64GB (¥37100 JPY), 256GB (¥49200 JPY)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Netherlands
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in New Zealand
Price: 64GB ($570 NZD), 256GB ($739 NZD)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Norway
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Poland
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in South Korea
Price: 64GB (₩414000 KRW), 256GB (₩553000 KRW)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Spain
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Sweden
Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Switzerland
Price: 64GB (Fr. 400 CHF), 256GB (Fr. 500 CHF)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in Taiwan
Price: 64GB ($320 USD), 256GB ($420 USD)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in United Kingdom
Price: 64GB (£300 GBP), 256GB (£400 GBP)
Where to Buy Oculus Quest 2 in United States
Price: 64GB ($300 USD), 256GB ($400 USD)