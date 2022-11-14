This summer Meta raised the price of Quest 2 by $100 and tossed in a copy of Beat Saber to stave off growing costs. Now as the company heads into the holiday season, Quest 2 is set to go on sale for a limited time, this time including a free copy of Resident Evil 4 in addition to VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game.

Starting November 18th, Meta says you’ll be able to get a Quest 2 and the games mentioned above for $350 and $430 for the 128GB and 256GB versions respectively.

The offer is set to take place at participating locations while supplies last. The deal will be available direct from Meta and from Amazon (US, Canada, EMEA), Best Buy (US, Canada), GameStop (US), Target (US), and Walmart (US, Canada).

If you’re in Europe, look out for a similar deal at your typical retailers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Meta says to get Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for free with your Quest 2, you’ll need to active the headset by at least January 31st, 2023 and then redeemed within 14 days upon device activation.

Two Games, Guaranteed Hours of Fun

Both Beat Saber and the Resident Evil 4 VR port were developed by studios owned by Meta—Beat Games and Armature Studio—making it decidedly a low-cost way of getting prospective Quest 2 owners in the door.

They also happen to be highly-rated games in their own rights, with Beat Saber arguably taking on the role of the standalone headset’s ‘killer app’ with its approachable and satisfying block-slashing gameplay.

Beat Saber has become more of a DLC vehicle over the years, although there’s no denying the growing catalogue of music has made it possible to play a bunch of high-profile songs from the likes of The Weeknd, Lizzo, Skrillex, BTS, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons to name a few.

And on the scarier side of things, Resident Evil 4 is a great VR port of the classic survival-horror title initially launched by Capcom on GameCube in 2005. It’s definitely an older game, replete with well-worn gaming tropes, but there’s still a ton of fun to be had as you explore the 15-ish hour tactical shooting and puzzling adventure. Check out why we gave RE4 for Quest 2 a ‘Great’ rating of [8/10] in our full review.