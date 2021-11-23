Meta today announced that Resident Evil 4 VR is the fastest selling game on Quest to date. The game quickly became one of the most rated titles on Quest just a few weeks after launch.

Resident Evil 4 VR is the most recognizable game to be ported to VR in quite some time, and Meta made a big deal about it with loads of marketing around its launch. That effort seems to have paid off as the game is the fastest selling Quest title to date. According to Meta, that’s based on gross revenue generated in the game’s first week on the store. The company confirmed as much today alongside its announcement that ‘The Mercenaries’ DLC would be coming to Resident Evil 4 VR as a free update next year (more on that here).

After just about five weeks since launch, Resident Evil 4 VR has garnered 4,225 reviews, making it the 17th most rated game on the headset. It’s still a long way from the most rated title overall—that’s held by Beat Saber with a staggering 39,000 reviews to date—but it’s off to a pretty good start.

Based on the reviews, price of the game, and Meta’s confirmation of the title’s record-setting momentum, we estimate that Resident Evil 4 VR has generated around $8.5 million in revenue so far.

There’s no telling exactly how much the game’s broad marketing is responsible for its sales, but beyond just being popular, the game has also been pretty well received. Resident Evil 4 VR currently holds an average user rating of 4.66 out of 5 and a Metacritic rating of 85 out of 100. You can read our full review of the game here.

You can see where Resident Evil 4 VR ranks among other games in our latest analysis of the top Quest titles.